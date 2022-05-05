Retired AFL footballer Heretier Lumumba has slammed his former club’s response to last year’s Do Better report and failure to properly address a recent public statement from culturally diverse alumni.

The evaluation concluded a culture of racism existed at the club leading to the resignation of then-president Eddie McGuire.

Lumumba was joined by retired First Nations players Andrew Krakouer and Leon Davis in terminating all relations with Collingwood in a public statement last month.

The premiership Magpie accused Collingwood of being “incapable of acting in good faith and cannot be trusted to pursue genuine reconciliation with its past”.

Lumumba said no positive action had been taken in the 15 months following the Do Better report’s release.

“The Club has not even made the bare minimum effort of reaching out to players named in the report who have been victims of racism from the club and its fans,” he said.

“This is why I made the decision to withdraw from any discussions with the Club, and refuse to be a participant in its so-called truth-telling process.”

The Brazilian-born defender declared efforts to address these issues failed to materialise in any meaningful sense and pointed the finger at the club for creating further distrust.

“There has been a series of problematic episodes of ignorance, arrogance and incompetence, as well as a continued abuse of power,” Lumumba said.

“The general tone of some senior CFC figures, particularly its legal team, has been disrespectful, combative and resistant to change.

“In a meeting to begin establishing a path towards a First Nations led truth-telling process, CFC’s legal representatives were so disrespectful and culturally ignorant that the entire meeting was completely derailed.”

The 223 gamer alleged legal representatives requested he silence a former teammate from speaking out and the he along with Krakouer and Davis were accused of having financial motives behind confronting the club.

Lumumba called the pair his brothers and thanked them for their support through this period.

Collingwood are yet to comment on Wednesdays letter.