Charles Darwin University has honoured 42 Indigenous students in a First Nations leadership valedictory ceremony on April 5.

Held at CDU’s Casuarina campus, the ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of First Nations students who have completed their studies.

This year a record 286 First Nations students will be graduating from higher education in Darwin and Alice Springs.

For Yawuru-Djugun and Jaru woman Cynthia Coyne, going to university was not something she envisioned growing up.

“My mum, she was stolen generation and she really didn’t have much of an education,” Ms Coyne said.

“She was brought up in an orphanage in Broome and she couldn’t read or write and she sort of taught herself by reading the newspaper.

“My dad probably didn’t have much of an educational background as well.”

Ms Coyne found herself pursuing higher education in her 20s after a job she wanted to apply for required a Bachelor of Arts.

After she completed her Bachelor of Arts, Ms Coyne went back to complete a Bachelor of Environmental Science and has now completed her Master of Environmental Management. She is now completing her PhD.

Ms Coyne said she hoped her studies would help her give back to the Indigenous community.

“The work I’m currently doing is looking at vibrio bacteria and what people have to do in terms of keeping their oysters safe,” she said.

“I go and visit Indigenous oyster farms and tell them about the research and now the results and it’s really looking at Indigenous livelihoods.

“Tropical rock oyster industry is a new thing in northern Australia and there’s a lot of Indigenous management of our own lands and it supports these livelihoods.

“I’m looking at Indigenous methodologies and hopefully that will be contributing to what’s happening in our environment now, with climate change.”

Ms Coyne encouraged young Indigenous people who might be thinking about higher education to do it.

CDU First Nations leadership deputy vice-chancellor Reuben Bolt said this was an important opportunity to recognise academic excellence and hard work of First Nations students.

“These ceremonies are a chance for us to acknowledge and celebrate our student’s hard work and the successes they have achieved throughout their academic journey,” he said.

“Our First Nations students are role models for their communities and other students wanting to enter higher education and are an important part of the University’s identity.”

Another First Nations ceremony will be held at the CDU Alice Springs campus on June 16 at the yarning circle.