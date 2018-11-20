Heavyweight looking dangerous ahead home crowd fight

Undefeated UFC heavyweight fighter Tai Tuivasa will have a home crowd advantage when he fights Junior dos Santos in Adelaide on December 2nd.

Former heavyweight champion dos Santos is coming off an unanimous decision win over Blagoy Ivanov in July at UFC Fight Night 133.

Tuivasa is tipped as the contender and his record suggests he is a dangerous prospect for dos Santos, winning all eight of his professional fights so far.

Seven of the eight have been by knock-out, including a first round stoppage against Cyril Asker in Perth in February.

The 25-year-old backed it up with a bruising victory against veteran Andrei Arlovski at UFC 225 in June.

The young Sydney-sider looked set for a career in the NRL after signing up at age 17, before leaving Rugby League to try his hand at MMA two years later.

Tuivasa said the idea came while watching the UFC on TV.

“We were watching, and a few of the boys said, ‘I reckon you could fight these boys, Tai.’ And I said, ‘I reckon I could fight them, too.’”

The UFC renegotiated the young fighter’s contract after his win in February and is likely to garner more attention from the sport’s top brass with a win next month.

He received recognition for his efforts in Melbourne last week, when he was named the 2018 International Sportsperson of the Year at the Dreamtime Awards.