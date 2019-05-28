‘Heavy hearted, frustrated, upset …’ star striker bows out of World Cup

Support is flowing in for Matildas’ striker Kyah Simon who has conceded she won’t make it to the World Cup in June due to an ongoing hamstring injury.

In 2011 she became the first Indigenous player to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup and has been fighting a series of injuries to get fit for next month’s competition in France.

“Heavy hearted, frustrated, upset, yet determined, focused and proud. I didn’t cut corners, I did all I physically could throughout my rehab and gave it my best shot to be back in time for France. Sometimes that’s not enough, sometimes there are things out of our control,” Simon said in a statement.

“Unfortunately … it just wasn’t meant to be.”

The veteran of 87 international matches had back-to-back shoulder reconstructions last year, but it’s her hamstring that will prevent her from making a third World Cup appearance.

“We will continue to monitor her progress and hope she can return to the pitch soon to put her best foot forward ahead of our (2020) Olympic Games campaign,” Matildas’ coach Ante Milicic said.

The 27-year-old will return to the Houston Dash to continue her recovery and hopes to be in the running for the Olympics next year.

She referenced her long run of injuries in her statement.

“I have been unable to complete a full year without injury since 2012, hit the lowest points in my life, and at times been close to giving up. But my desire to be healthy and my determination to get back to the best version of myself on the pitch will never waiver,” she said.

Simon also showed a glimpse of the attitude that has kept her in the running for selection for so long.

“As professional athletes we have to take the bad with the good, we have to accept that things won’t always go our way, but it’s our reaction to the heartache and disappointment that shapes our future.

“I will be watching from afar and supporting the team in every way I possibly can, I’m so pumped to see what the girls will do in France next month.”