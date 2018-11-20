Heading in to summer, Aussie tennis player sits 9-points ahead of Serena Williams

Australian tennis player Ash Barty has made it to the top 16 in the world after recording a career best win.

The 22-year-old won the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China, at the start of the month and WTA’s latest rankings show her in 15th position.

The accolades continued this week when she was named the Female Sportsperson of the Year at the Dreamtime Awards for the second year running.

Barty, who was Australia’s National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador in April, has never been in the top 16 in her career.

“It’s been a phenomenal year and I’m looking forward to a bit of holiday and then getting ready for the Australian summer,” Barty told reporters after her win in China.

Barty now sits on nearly three thousand points, 9-points ahead of American great Serena Williams and nearly four thousand points behind world number one Simona Halep.

Barty is taking a break from tennis and media duties so the NIT was unable to talk to her ahead of her return to the Australian courts in December.

She will soon begin preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

She will be hoping to improve on her third-round defeat to Naomi Osaka in last season’s Australian Open.

By Keiran Deck