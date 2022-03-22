A pair of leading Indigenous organisations have labelled Harmony Day as tokenistic, claiming it fails to address racial discrimination with serious implications for First Nations people.

Since its inception under the Howard Government in 1999, the day effectively replaced the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Despite marking themes of equality and social justice, the rebrand left has left stakeholders arguing sentiments of multiculturalism and inclusion do little for the community.

Quandamooka and Wakka Wakka woman and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advocacy group ANTaR director Shaelene Cubillo said celebrating harmony in Australia was disingenuous.

“I think most people find Harmony Day in Australia as a shallow afterthought,” she said.

“It feels like propaganda when the reality of racism and social stratification is so embedded across the continent.”

Kuku Yalanji woman and Djirra chief executive Antionette Braybrook said Harmony Day was a distraction from the impact of racism.

Ms Braybrook said efforts to address racial discrimination lacked substance.

“As Aboriginal women we see it, we feel it, we live it,” she said.

“We see this in racist police responses, which wrongly misidentify our women as perpetrators.

“We see this in punitive child protection policies and high rates of child removal.

“We see this in the prison rates of our women, which are among the highest in the country.”

Ms Braybrook said governments must start listening to Indigenous people if they are serious about ending racism.

ANTaR placed onus on the lack of Treaty.