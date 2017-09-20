Harbour market setting back to Blak

Aboriginal art, crafts, bushfoods and entertainment will fill Sydney Harbour’s headland park as the Blak Markets return to Barangaroo Reserve this Sunday.

The open-air market will feature more than 20 stalls selling handmade items, accessories, jewellery, art, photography and bush tucker by Aboriginal makers and food producers from around New South Wales, as well as paintings from South Australia’s APY Art Centre Collective.

There will be live music by singer-songwriter Rebecca Hatch, dance workshops with the Ngaran Ngaran traditional dancers, hunter-gather performances by Larry Brandy Storytellers and a bush tucker cooking demonstration with celebrity chef Mark Olive.

Drop in on the panel discussion exploring contemporary versus traditional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art with senior artists from APY Art Collective and Cara Pinchbeck, Senior Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

The markets will run from 10am-4pm on the Stargazer Lawn at Barangaroo Reserve. Entry is free.