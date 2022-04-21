A non-profit organisation providing much-needed toiletries, sanitary items and self-care products to First Nations women in remote communities is set to kick things up a notch.

Located on Gumbaynggirr country in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, the volunteer-run organisation – spearheaded without any ongoing government funding – delivers boxes filled with toiletries, beauty products and sanitary items to First Nations women in rural communities facing supply chain shortages.

The boxes include items such as shampoo, soap, deodorant, pads, tampons, toothpaste, and luxury self-care items such nail polish, make up, perfume and candles.

The non-profit now hopes to spread their help even further by launching the Happy Hub, a move to triple its volunteer capacity and assist a further 150 remote Indigenous communities, more than double their reach in 2021.

Happy Boxes director and Wiradjuri-Yuwaalaraay woman Marley Morgan said the project would hopefully improve access to sanitary items in remote communities where exorbitant prices were commonplace.

“Anecdotal evidence tells us there are women going without hygiene products in more remote areas of Australia and this is completely unacceptable,” she said.

“Growing up on Yuwaalaraay Country in Lightning Ridge, we had a single grocery store servicing multiple communities with populations of thousands.

“When Walgett’s store burnt down not once but twice, more pressure was put on supply and demand.”

Supply chain and barriers to accessibility have long been an issue in many remote Indigenous communities across Australia.

Happy Boxes corporate liaison Joshua Maguire said the pandemic had exacerbated these issues.

“Communities already experienced delays in accessing goods and services due to unreliable supply chains, and COVID-19 added even more pressure,” he said.

For some remote Indigenous communities, the closest store can be up to 1000 kilometres away.

Even if there is access to these stores, there is often a limited amount of products available, and heavy price gouging is common.

“For example, our coordinators report seeing $27 for a pack of basic underwear and $30 for a tin of baby formula.”

But in the face of these challenges, The Happy Box Project still managed to lighten the load for 60 Indigenous communities across the nation. More than 3000 Happy Boxes were sent to First Nations women.

Being able to “keep the wheels turning” ensure Indigenous communities have access to toiletries means a lot to Marley.

“We have such an engaged and giving network of volunteers. I’m proud to play my small role,” she said.