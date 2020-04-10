SPONSORED: Kalgoorlie residents will be greeted by the rich culture and history of the Goldfields when they enter the revitalised Hannans Boulevard Shopping Centre this week as Coles unveils two vibrant Indigenous artworks.

The two artworks will breathe new life into the centre, with a bright and vibrant landscape piece to be unveiled on the external windows, and shoppers will be greeted by a captivating a four-metre portrait of a traditional Aboriginal male and female.

The artworks were created by mother and son team, Edie ‘Buodoon’ Ulrich (mother) and Danny ‘Geegoo’ Ulrich (son), and seek to represent the rich local Aboriginal history of the area.

Artist Danny Ulrich says he was inspired by his mother to become an artist from the age of 12, and together the inspiration for the latest artwork came from growing up in the Goldfields.

“My mother created the landscape artwork, by taking inspiration from the nature that surrounds us, and I drew inspiration from my family members when painting the mural of the two faces,” he said.

“This mural is a reflection of the history and pride the Aboriginal people have, especially in Kalgoorlie.”

“It will tell a story of our past and future so it’s an honour to have our artwork displayed in the Centre.”

The artwork is part of a wider Coles initiative to reinvigorate the shopping centre, which recently started offering short term and low-cost leases to small businesses and community groups, allowing them to trial new concepts and work spaces.

Coles Indigenous Engagement Advisor Martin Taylor said the project was a significant acknowledgement of local Aboriginal culture in the Goldfields region.

“It’s important that our stores and team members are connected to the cultures in the communities in which we operate. Aboriginal art is such a great cultural gift and Coles is excited to celebrate that culture with these two amazing pieces of art.”

Coles has Indigenous artwork across all its Northern Territory supermarkets, with further artworks displayed at our Broome and Mt Isa stores.

Coles is now recognised as the largest private-sector employer of Indigenous Australians with more than 4,800 team members working across the country and has committed to further increase its Indigenous workforce to more than 5,500 team members by 2023.