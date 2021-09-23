Hannah Darlington has become the third Indigenous cricketer to play for the Australian Women’s Cricket Team.

Making her One Day International (ODI) debut on Tuesday, the Kamilaroi teen received cap #145 from team mate and Muruwari woman Ashleigh Gardner.

“You continue to inspire the next generation of Aboriginal kids, and show them there’s a real pathway to play at the highest level,” Gardner said of the debutant.

In 1958, Faith Thomas became the first Indigenous Australian female to represent the country in any international sport and now Darlington joins the ranks alongside Gardner.

Hannah Darlington becomes the third Indigenous woman to play for Australia after receiving 𝗢𝗗𝗜 𝗖𝗮𝗽 𝟭𝟰𝟱 from Ash Gardner ❤️️ Congrats, Hannah! pic.twitter.com/MdwWs5QBb0 — Australian Cricketers’ Association (@ACA_Players) September 21, 2021

Darlington stems from Sydney’s west and captains the Campbelltown-Camden Ghosts first grade side.

The nineteen-year old had a blinding opener, managing two wickets on debut helping Australia to achieve a nine-wicket victory over India.

Second wicket for Darlington! Sneh Rana goes for a big hoick, misses! Clean bowled for 2. Hannah Darlington, on debut, isn’t complaining. IND 178/7 (43)#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CvzjTzUJ4v — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) September 21, 2021

After the match Darlington said it was surreal to put on a green and gold jersey with her name on it.

“It’s been a surreal twenty-four to forty- eight hours, but it’s a dream come true.”

Darlington mentioned what it meant to become the third Indigenous woman to achieve the feat and receiving her cap from Gardner.

“It was really nice to have Ash present it [the cap] she has watched me go through the system and i’ve kinda looked up to her,” she said.

“To be the third the third Indigenous woman [to represent] is something pretty special to do, between Faith Thomas and Ash Gardner.

“And it been incredible to go out there and represent my country.”

The current series against India will feature three ODIs, one test and three T20s.

By Teisha Cloos