Acting with intention on each project they undertake, Multhana Property Services has found themselves at the heart of Reconciliation.

Meaning ‘coming together to help each other’ in Kalkadoon language, Multhana was founded in 2017 by Jirrabal Rainforest and Juru man Joseph Wallace, alongside CMBM Facility Services’ Managing Director Mark Hohn and Director Damien Cann.

Since then, Multhana has created positive change for community through economic development and local policy influence.

During NAIDOC Week, Multhana completed the construction and landscaping of the new Yarning Circle at Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital for Metro South Health. The project was in collaboration with Queensland’s Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships (DATSIP).

“It’s very important we were able to build a yarning circle for mob from the Cape, [in] Far North Queensland, so they feel comfortable to sit with the mob,” Wallace said.

“It’s significant for the Elders to see that.”

While Multhana’s expertise is across commercial cleaning, landscape and building services, their driving ethos is to create sustainable economic growth for mob through employment and training opportunities.

Wallace said it’s not just about businesses having a Reconciliation Action Plan.

“You’ve got to have your hands on the ground, you can’t just have your hands on the desk.”

He said it’s not only about “giving younger generations employment opportunity, but a lot of older people too”.

In terms of training and employment, Multhana is currently involved in one of Queensland’s largest infrastructure projects, the Cross River Rail. The project will see an underground railway line built under the Brisbane River.

Additionally, Multhana’s landscaping construction works for Kingaroy Hospital, which recently kicked off, will see over 21,000 native trees and 4,000 shrubs planted in the area.

While Multhana has a staggering 58 per cent Indigenous staff, they aren’t just passionate about creating recruitment and employment pathways.

“We’re not just employing mob, but supporting mob,” Wallace said.

Putting his money where his mouth is, last month Multhana sponsored one of their cleaners’ netball teams, the Solid Sistas, for the Queensland University of Technology’s Deadly Choices Murri Netball Carnival.

Supporting local community inside and outside the workplace, Multhana has unsurprisingly been nominated as a finalist for MAX Solutions Employer of the Year 2020.

The award recognises outstanding employers who support diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The key to all this continued growth and success?

“It’s about getting that culture—it’s about supporting the mob,” said Wallace.

By Rachel Stringfellow