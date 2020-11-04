Content warning: this story contains details that may be distressing to some readers.

Please note, this story contains reference to someone who has died.

The star witness for the prosecution in the murder trial of an Indigenous man in Hakea Prison has told the court that one of the accused stomped on the victim’s face at least seven times during the attack.

The witness, whose identity has been suppressed, said he was terrified on the day Mr Eades was beaten to death.

“I was shitting myself,” he said.

He said that on the day of the assault, defendants Brandon Taylor and Cooper Clay approached him and told him that he was to assault one of the other inmates.

The witness said Taylor told him if he didn’t participate in the assault, “what happens to him will happen to you”.

During a call to his girlfriend that day, the witness said the prisoners would be locked in their cells for the night earlier than usual.

“I knew I was going to be involved in an assault,” the witness told the court.

Before dinner that evening, Taylor allegedly gave the witness and defendant Shaun Kapene blue rubber gloves, telling them to cover their faces with makeshift balaclavas.

At dinner, the witness told the court he and Kapene were approached by Clay, who pointed out Mr Eades as the intended victim.

The witness told the court he washed his dinner plate and returned it to his cell before seeing the other men involved in the assault—Clay, Taylor, Kapene, Liam McGlade, and Clinton Penny—running down the stairs towards Mr Eades’ cell.

After returning to his own cell to retrieve a face covering, the witness said he joined the other inmates as they entered the cell where Mr Eades was sitting and eating dinner.

According to the witness Taylor led the attack, punching Mr Eades in the head. Clay allegedly followed with multiple punches to the face before Penny allegedly pushed past to continue the assault with five blows to the victim’s torso.

The room was small and cramped with seven people in it, the court heard.

The witness alleged McGlade attempted to punch Mr Eades but could not get close enough to land the blows. The witness told the court he only punched the victim twice himself.

The court also heard Taylor allegedly seized Mr Eades by the shirt and threw him from the plastic chair to the floor of his cell. The witness estimated that in the minutes that followed, Mr Eades was kicked at least 15 times by the group.

Mr Eades was silent during the attack, the court heard, and the witness described seeing his eyes flicker as if losing consciousness while blood poured from his ears, nose and mouth.

“His face looked like it was caving in,” the witness told the court.

The violence escalated, the witness said, when Clay raised himself between the metal bed and a shelf and, supporting his weight between the two, allegedly jumped with both feet on Mr Eades’ face at least seven times.

The witness said he then ran from the cell and returned to his own cell where he flushed his blue gloves down the toilet and rolled a cigarette.

After the assault, Hakea Prison was locked down for 48 hours. The witness told the court that after inmates were allowed out of their cells again, he overheard Clay say to Taylor that he “didn’t care if he killed him … he deserved it”.

In his cross examination of the witness, defence lawyer for Liam McGlade, Simon Freitag, sought to cast doubt on the testimony’s reliability.

Freitag grilled the witness about inconsistencies in his earlier police statements, accusing him of lying in exchange for a shorter sentence.

The defence counsel said the witness repeatedly denying any knowledge of the assault during a 1.5-hour police interview in 2019 proved the witness was “capable of making up a story and sticking to it”.

Freitag then read an excerpt of a recorded phone call between the witness and his then girlfriend during which he again denied any knowledge of the attack, telling the woman that he doesn’t “really mix with Aboriginals” in prison.

Freitag claimed the witness participated in the beating for personal gain; to make the Comancheros bikie gang “leave [him] alone”.

The trial continues in the WA Supreme Court under Justice Joseph McGrath.

By Sarah Smit