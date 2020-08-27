The Gunner Government has claimed victory in the Northern Territory election, with the latest results confirming the Australian Labor Party (ALP) will hold at least 13 seats in the 25-member assembly.

Retaining 12 seats, Labor gained the crucial seat of Fong Lim which swung their way on Monday afternoon. Labor candidate Mark Monaghan pushed ahead of Country Liberal Party (CLP) rival Kylie Bonanni by 252 votes to take the seat.

Labor also hung on to their northern Darwin seats, and for the first time won Port Darwin and Drysdale for a second term.

The most recent figures from the NT Electoral Commission show Labor leading with 15 seats, the Country Liberals with seven, Independents with two and the Territory Alliance with one.

The Country Liberal Party conceded defeat on Monday afternoon. CLP Leader Lia Finocchiaro said in a statement it was clear Labor gained enough seats to form government.

“I called Michael Gunner a short time ago to congratulate him and the Labor Party on winning the election and urged him to move immediately to take real action on the economy,” Opposition Leader Finocchiaro said.

Independent Yingiya Mark Guyula retained his seat of Mulka (formerly Nhulunbuy), a repeat win from the 2016 election.

Fellow Independent Kezia Purick retained Goyder, while the Territory Alliance is set to take Araluen at a close margin. Territory Alliance Leader and former Chief Minister Terry Mills lost his long-time seat of Blain.

Labor is still in the running to win more seats as the counting continues. A formal declaration of the election results is scheduled for September 7 as postal votes continue to roll in.

By Grace Crivellaro