Jade Gresham reached 100 career games on Saturday as St Kilda continued on with early season form touching-up a resilient Gold Coast Suns.

After an early slip up against Collingwood drew whispers of another disappointing season the Saints have regathered to look as good as they have in a decade and hint at a deep September campaign. A 4-1 start sits them comfortably inside the top eight.

Gresham has been a solid contributor averaging 25 touches and five clearances to start 2022, including a four goal effort in his clubs 69 point thumping of Hawthorn.

It’s a return to consistency for the 24 year old Yorta Yorta man who managed just 14 games from the previous two seasons as stress fractures and achilleas troubles forced him off the park.

After joining the Saints with 18th pick in the 2015 draft, the goal-sneak small forward turned inside mid was often touted the sole young hope through up-and-down periods at Moorabbin.

The battling Saints have fallen short of hopeful season predictions time and time again as a lackluster forward line and thin midfield around him dampened Gresham’s potential.

With the clubs fortune seeming to turn around his milestone match was met with celebrations from the club and supporters.

St Kilda look to capitalise on a rare marquee slot facing GWS in Canberra on Friday.