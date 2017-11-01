Gumala’s Jahna Cedar wins top gong

The first female executive officer of the Gumala Aboriginal Corporation, Jahna Cedar, has won the Telstra Western Australian Business Women’s For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award.

Ms Cedar is the first traditional owner to take on the role.

The Gumala Aboriginal Corp manages the General Gumala Foundation, a charitable trust that redistributes land compensation monies from Rio Tinto’s Yandicoogina iron ore mine back to the Innawonga, Banyjima and Nyiyaparli peoples.

The Telstra Western Australian Awards WA were announced last week.

Meanwhile Kyra Bonney, General Manager of Indigenous Strategy at Chandler Macleod, has been named the Corporate and Private Award winner at the 2017 Telstra Queensland Business Women’s Awards.

Ms Bonney established a team of Indigenous recruitment specialists across Australia that focuses on long-term employment and development of Indigenous Australians.

The winners will be flown to Melbourne for the national awards and a gala dinner on November 21.