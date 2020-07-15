The board of contracting company, Gumala Enterprises Pty Ltd, has been dismissed by Gumala Aboriginal Corporation (GAC).

It’s understood the GAC board acted on Tuesday to remove the entire board of Gumala Enterprises, a subsidiary of GAC.

Established in 1997, Gumala Enterprises is the commercial arm of GAC and engages in contracting and mining services as well as tourism and hospitality.

Gumala Enterprises also owns the popular Karijini Eco Retreat located in the heart of Karijini National Park.

Based in Tom Price, GAC represents the Yinhawangka, Banjima and Nyiyaparli language groups in WA’s Pilbara region.

GAC has been contacted for comment.

More to come.

By Hannah Cross