Gulkula gets on its Garma groove

Some of Arnhem Land’s most popular music acts will take to the stage at this year’s Garma Festival.

They will include singer-songwriter Dhapanbal Yunupiŋu, the daughter of former Yothu Yindi front-man Dr Yunupiŋu, and hometown favourites Barra West Wind.

Singer-songwriter Neil Murray, a founding member of the Warumpi Band, is also featured in the line-up.

Murray will be joined by a number of other musicians in a Warrumpi-inspired jam featuring friends and family of the original band.

Emily Wurramurra, who has recently returned to Australia after a successful tour of the USA, is also on the bill.

Her song ‘Ngayuwa Ngelyeyiminama (I Love You)’ was the winner of the Queensland Music Award for Best Indigenous Song.

Salt Lake Band, a 10-piece ensemble from Umbakumba on Groote Eylandt, which sings in both English and their native Anindilyakwa language, will also play, as will Garrangaŋli Band, a group from the East Arnhem community of Baniyala known for its infectious grooves.

Rounding out this year’s line-up are the Jesse Tree Project, David Spry, DENNI, Ganga Giri, Ramo Stars, Radical Son, Michael St George, KK Boys, Valentina Brave, Yirrŋa Matjala Band and Mambali.

Garma 2017 will take place from August 4-7 at Gulkula, near the township of Gove in north-east Arnhem Land.

For more information, visit garma.com.au