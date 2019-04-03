Gulidjan man named Sheffield Shield Player of the Year

Scott Boland, of the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria, has been named the Sheffield Shield Player of the Year.

The fast bowler showed his patience and skill for Victoria to claim 48 wickets at a very impressive average of 19.6 (how many runs he concedes per wicket he takes).

The Victorian also took home the Indigenous Player of the Year award for the part he played in the Aboriginal XI’s tour of the UK in 2018.

Team mates Marcus Harris and Nic Maddinson came second and third in the Sheffield Shield Player of the Year race.

The three men came together over the weekend to help Victoria claim their fourth Shield title in five years with victory over New South Wales.

Victorian veteran Cameron White said it felt better than the last five titles he has won for his state.

“It was a great day’s play, it would’ve been a good one to watch I would imagine, the feeling is obviously very good at the moment. I’m very proud to be standing out there alongside the rest of the boys,” White said.

Boland took the final New South Wales wicket to seal victory for the southern state.

Boland has also found himself on the Sheffield Shield team of the year list with only Trent Copeland (NSW, 52 wickets) and Travis Bird (TAS, 50 wickets) higher on the total wicket tally this season.

“Scott’s been unbelievable this year,” Victoria skipper Travis Dean said on Wednesday.

“Especially when you’re playing half your games at the MCG or Junction (Oval) on a good batting wicket, it’s a phenomenal effort.”

“He worked so hard in the off-season … and it’s shown with his rewards this year.”

By Keiran Deck