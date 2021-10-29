Former Rabbitohs legend, Greg Inglis, is set to return home to play for the Macksville Sea Eagles in the Group 2 Rugby League Season in 2022.

The ex-NRL star was scouted at the age of 15 from his hometown on the New South Wales Mid-North Coast.

After being scouted by the Melbourne Storm, he later debuted with the side in 2005.

Inglis then went on to play 147 games for the Rabbitohs, and was amongst the 2014 premiership winning side.

The 34-year-old finished up with the Warrington Wolves in the UK’s Super League and

now makes his return to his father’s former side.

President of the Sea Eagles, Dean Hillery, said there was always the assumption that

Inglis would return to play on the team his father did in the 1990s.

“I think it’s always been a goal of Greg’s to finish his career where he started at Macksville,” Hillery said.

“It’s just something that he’s always wanted to do.”

Macksville announced Inglis’ return in a statement welcoming the legend back home.

“The club and all its members would like to welcome Greg home and we are all looking forward to the 2022 season.”

By Teisha Cloos