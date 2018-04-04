Grants on offer for anti-violence ideas

The Andrews Labor Government is funding new initiatives to stop family violence in Victorian Aboriginal communities.

Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Natalie Hutchins has launched a $1 million fund for Aboriginal organisations and businesses to develop initiatives to prevent family violence.

The Aboriginal Free from Violence Fund will support successful applicants to explore, try, and evaluate new approaches to prevention.

Consistent with Aboriginal self-determination and in line with the Korin Korin Balit-Djak, the state’s 10-year wellbeing and safety plan for Aboriginal Victorians, these grants will be developed and driven by Aboriginal organisations and businesses, the government said.

The fund will support projects up to $100,000.

Applications to the competitive grant round are now open and will close on April 24.