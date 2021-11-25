The Morrison Government has announced a $3.9 million boost that will go towards The Indigenous Marathon Foundation (IMF).

Federal Member for Kooyong and Treasurer of Australia, Josh Frydenberg said the funding aims to encourage healthy lifestyle changes among indigenous Australians, while addressing risk factors for chronic disease.

Mr Frydenberg acknowledged the work that goes into prepping for a marathon and the ways in which the IMF support the runners.

“Running a marathon is a serious commitment which takes focus, determination and stamina, and the participants’ achievements each year are inspirational,” he said.

“Our government is providing $3.9 million over four years to ensure the program continues to find talented, young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and help them achieve their potential.”

On Wednesday, Federal Ministers went to an event hosted by the IMF outside of Parliament House to celebrate and acknowledge the efforts of the 2021 Indigenous Marathon Project (IMP) Squad.

The event is in light of the achievements of three Indigenous women who braved wet and cold conditions over the weekend for their first marathon.

Canberra locals Joy Newman and Hope Davison, and Bourke local Bonnie Smith conquered the 42.195km on Ngunnawal Country in Canberra on Sunday.

They now join the 122 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander IMP Graduates since 2010 to have completed the program.

By Teisha Cloos