Good surf, great event, top prize money

Jasmine McCorquodale has claimed her second straight victory at Australia’s richest surf contest for Indigenous surfers.

The Wandiyali Indigenous Classic hit the waters of NSW’s Mereweather beach on the weekend.

The 15-year-old’s win earns her $1,500 and another year as Champion. She said a lot of great surfers took part in the competition.

“It was great to just catch some waves this time because I’m so used to comps with bad waves. This year we got some fun waves and it was great to get out with the girls,” she said.

“The girls in the Indigenous comps have improved so much so you never know what to expect or what they are going to do,” she added.

Russ Maloney won the men’s event for the 12th time, reclaiming the trophy named after him, and taking home $6,000.

Maloney caught a wave in the final 60-seconds to snatch the win from Byron Simon.

“It was tight final and we all had a bit of a slow start when there weren’t a heap of waves coming through. It all came down to the last five minutes and then mine came with 30 seconds to go and it paid off,” the 42-year-old said.

Both McCorquodale and Maloney are from a small town on the Central Coast called Bateau Bay.

Two other events ran during the Wandiyali Indigenous Classic: a Junior Title and a Longboard event.

Taj Simon from Coomba Bay in New South Wales claimed $1,000 for winning the Junior Title and Rhys Collins from Red Hill in Victoria won the Longboard event, earning the same prize money.

By Keiran Deck