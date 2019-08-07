Golf competition organisers hope sport can be pathway out of poverty

A competition that started as a game between a few friends will turn 40 this year.

The New South Wales Aboriginal Golf Championships has been confirmed for October 2019 and will return to its original stomping ground near Penrith, NSW.

More than 100 athletes are expected to compete, 40 years after Carlton Aussie Rules legend Syd Jackson and Bob Morgan organised the first gathering between friends.

The pair approached then Captain of the Dunheved Golf Club, John Delany, to ask for advice, and he suggested the club could host the inaugural competition in 1979.

“Four decades of continuous growth and development for any sporting event is a tremendous achievement and it is hoped that golf, at both the NSW and national level, will continue to be a part of the Aboriginal sporting and social calendar,” Mr Delany said.

Mr Delany and the event organisers hope that golf can be a pathway out of poverty and offer the prospect of a healthy and productive life for Aboriginal people.

The event has travelled around the country in its time, arriving at clubs like: The Vines (WA), The Horizons (NSW), Alice Springs (NT) and Kennedy Bay (WA).

The competition is planned to take place on Saturday, October 11th and registrations are now open.

By Keiran Deck