Goalkeeper Lydia Williams to step up in Chile clash

The Matildas have welcomed star goalkeeper Lydia Williams back into the squad ahead of two clashes with Chile in Australia this month.

Williams returns after she was rested for the recent tour of Europe, which saw the Matildas record a 1-1 draw with England and a 2-0 loss to France.

The ‘keeper has had a mixed return in the W-League after letting in two goals for her Melbourne City side in round one, before a world class save that signalled a return to form in round two.

Australia, ranked 6th in the world, will play Chile (39th) on November 10 and 13 in Penrith and Newcastle.

The mini-series is an important step in Australia’s preparations for next year’s World Cup in France.

“With the draw for the tournament being held next month, it is vital that we continue to play and familiarise ourselves with a diverse range of opponents,” Matildas’ Coach Alen Stajcic said.

The team will also welcome back Alanna Kennedy, Emily van Egmond and Katrina Gorry, who were rested for the England and France matches.

By Keiran Deck