Global brand sports Indigenous designs

Puma has released a new clothing line inspired by Indigenous art and culture in what it claims is the first range of its kind from a global sporting brand.

The Borra Grounds range was designed by Melbourne-based Indigenous artist Robert Young, a Gunnai, Gunditjmara Yorta Yorta and Waradgurie man.

“This range represents not only who I am as an artist, but also as an Indigenous person,” Mr Young said.

“I wanted to have something that represents the sanctity of our people, but also something we could come together around.

“I want people to have the opportunity when they wear any part of it; they know the story of the history where it comes from. That they’re not just moved by it, but they’re empowered by it.”

Top athletes including AFL stars Shaun Burgoyne, Daniel Wells, Kayle Kirby and Neville Jetta and rugby league player Josh Addo-Carr have been presented with the full range.

The range’s design centres on a crown, reflecting Indigenous Australians as King and Queen of Australia, with the transition from red to gold representing royalty.

The limited range includes a t-shirt, hoodie, scarf and shoes.

PUMA Oceania general manager Pancho Gutstein said his team was honoured to play a role in celebrating Australia’s oldest culture.

“The history and importance of the Indigenous culture is something that we at Puma are honoured to be able to recognise and celebrate with this collection,” he said.

Proceeds from the range will support the Korin Gamadji Institute, an educational and training facility for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.