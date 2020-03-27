Female empowerment is a hot topic at the moment, and is the theme of a new book by well-known authors, Sally Morgan, and her daughter, Ambelin Kwaymullina.

Every page of Girls Can Fly is filled with inspirational quotes. Aimed at teens and tweens, brightly coloured pages set the background for empowering messages.

Some empowerment books often miss their target when written by adults as they’re too far removed from a being teenage girl and all the anxieties that come with it. However, Girls Can Fly was given to girls in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions in an early draft to make sure it was filled with the messages they needed to hear.

Now more than ever, it’s important to fill young girls’ hearts with joy. The book’s short sayings tackle every emotion a young girl might feel such as fear, anger, sadness and hopelessness.

“If people say bad things about you don’t see yourself in their mean words. They might know your name, but they haven’t lived your life. They don’t know your story. Their footprints only match their own feet, not yours,” reads a page of the book.

Sally Morgan is an acclaimed writer, artist and a Professor at the Centre of Aboriginal Studies at the University of Western Australia (UWA). Her writing experience is felt in this book through its succinct structure.

However, there is another voice at play in Girls Can Fly; one of lived experience. Ambelin Kwaymullina, like her mother, comes from the Palyku people of the Pilbara. Kwaymullina is a senior lecturer at the UWA Law School, where one of her roles is mentoring Indigenous law students.

The teenage years are often a time when young women come into their own, and sometimes as adults we forget that girls need reassurance to feel supported. This book acts as a great reminder that when you provide support, girls can fly.

Girls Can Fly is available at all good bookshops and online at https://www.magabala.com/.

By Caris Duncan