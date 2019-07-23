Gardner debuts in baggy green

Muruwari woman Ash Gardner has taken a massive step forward in her short career after a stunning World Cup display in 2018, to make her Test debut for Australia.

On the morning of the first day in the final Test of the Ashes, Wiradjuri man and fellow Australian cricketer Dan Christian handed Gardner her baggy green.

The moment was shared with Tayla Vlaeminck and Sophie Molineux also making their debut— the latter would go on to change the course of the game for the Aussies with four wickets.

Gardner’s off spin proved very tidy (1-36 off 18), as the Australians took the third and final Test to a draw, reclaiming the Ashes on English soil.

Known as one of the biggest hitting batters in the domestic T20 competition, Gardner batted seventh.

This is due to the depth of talent in the Australian batting order, led this Ashes series by Elyse Perry, who hit her second century in as many Tests in the first innings.

The 28-year-old is now a senior member of the squad and has talked with excitement about the future of the women’s game.

“It’s just such a wonderful time to be a part of women’s cricket. The change in the last five years has been breathtaking,” she told the Howie Games podcast.

Perry expects the popularity of women’s cricket to continue to increase with the focus Cricket Australia has on growing the game.

Yet another Ashes triumph in England will spur on a younger generation of Australian cricketers.