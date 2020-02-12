Maroubra based, Gamilaroi man, Kobie Dee has an incredible gift for story-telling releasing his new single Still Standing featuring Liyah Knight via Bad Apples Music.

The release follows his success with single, Jody.

Still Standing packs a punch and touches on topics such as the Stolen Generations and January 26.

“I’m happy with how it’s getting around at the moment, it’s starting to get more listeners,” Kobie Dee said.

Kobie Dee began writing the single after January 26, 2016.

“When I started off, talking about putting yourself in the shoes of someone that has been through it, I just wanted people to see things from our point of view.”

After hitting hard with the first verse, the rapper took a step back.

“I left it for a while as the first verse is so strong I just didn’t feel like I could back it up with the second verse. I left it for ages, and only at the end of last year did I write that second verse, and we pumped it out from there.”

The track’s chorus brings the sweet sounds of singer/songwriter Liyah Knight.

“We got Liyah Knight in to do the vocals for the chorus and when that all came together, the song came to life.

“I knew that it was going to come across exactly how I wanted it to and it felt so good to hear the final product.

“[I knew it was right] once we got the visuals for the video back. We shot that video … and finished in like, three days.”

The song was released with label, Bad Apples Music which Kobie Dee signed with early 2019.

“It just felt right, I’ve been really close with Nooky for a while.”

“We did a few shows it was in the talks for a while and I still wanted to think it over, but I decided to go with my heart.

“I knew I made the right choice, we’ve always been like family. There’s no better mentors than the boys … it’s good to be around them.”

Kobie Dee hopes that Still Standing inspires non-Indigenous people to exercise empathy in everyday life and on days like January 26.

“For non-Indigenous people, I want them to be able to feel how it would. Obviously, they aren’t going to be able to feel to the full extent of our pain and what we feel, but to try and put themselves in our shoes. Listen to the words and hear the pain that I’m expressing.

“A lot of people don’t believe the pain that we feel, they don’t believe the trauma we go through. We still grieve.”

“The song was more about educating people. A lot of things I talk about people don’t really know that happened. I want to take people through a journey with each lyric and get them to feel what I’m talking about.”

The rapper hopes one day, January 26 will not hold the name Australia Day.

“I definitely think the day should be changed, to even the day when Aboriginal people became citizens in this country when we got our rights. Days like that are the days we should be celebrating, the times we all came together. Not days where it signifies genocide for us.

“I hope it is a day we can all come together, but we can also realise it is a day of mourning for our people.

“It’s not a day for celebration in the way that they are celebrating it. It is really a day of mourning.”

By Rachael Knowles