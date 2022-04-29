A new chapter in the footy history books is set to be written by one of the most celebrated names in the game when West Coast take on Richmond on Friday night.

Three Riolis will take the field in the same match for the first time after more than 40 years of the family gracing the VFL/AFL to the admiration of players, coaches and supporters of all stripes.

Eagles’ 2018 premiership player Willie Rioli will host cousins Daniel and Maurice Jr in the round seven opener at Perth’s Optus stadium after a welcome return to the game and solid start to the season following a two-year suspension after failing anti-doping protocols in August 2019.

Daniel Rioli’s impressive CV includes three premiership triumphs with the Tigers, first lifting the trophy in the club’s drought-breaking climb to the top in 2017.

The youngest of the trio, Maurice Jr was drafted to Richmond at the end of 2020 and will play his first game of the season when he lines up alongside older nephew Daniel in the yellow and black.

Maurice Jr is the son of trail-blazer Maurice Rioli Snr, one of the first Indigenous players to have an extended career in Victoria when he made the move interstate to play in the precursor to the national competition. He is widely regarded as one of the most exciting players of his generation.

Since then five Riolis have made it to the VFL/AFL, with a handful more plying their trade in the WAFL and Northern Territory leagues.

All Territorians, the majority of the extended family spent their developmental periods playing for their home club Tiwi Bombers and/or NTFL powerhouse St Mary’s FC. A decorated history of Riolis at the Saints has no-doubt helped the club secure a number of their many premierships.

“Our Saints boys will make more history tomorrow,” the club posted to their Facebook page on Thursday.

“How good is that?!”

“Enjoy fellas we’re all proud of you.”

West Coast and Richmond kick off Friday night football at 6:10pm WST.