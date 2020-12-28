With the silly season wrapping up and 2021 just around the corner, I’m sure many of us are contemplating our New Year’s resolutions.

With bellies still full of Christmas feeds, the age-old resolution of getting fit and healthy is likely to have made its way back onto the list (again).

One small step that will help you commit to this resolution past January is filling your social feeds with motivational messages, inspiring recipes and mob who share their workout ideas online.

Below you’ll find some deadly Indigenous-operated accounts that will help you commit to bouncing back after Nan’s Christmas feed.

@BlackfitFitness

For content surrounding health, fitness and mental wellbeing, Blackfit Fitness hits the nail on the head.

Starting out as a Facebook page in 2015, Blackfit Fitness was established by Gomeroi man, Joshua Toole.

After seeing almost no health and fitness platforms aimed at inspiring mob, Toole took matters into his own hands and started his social media accounts to provide culturally appropriate health information with a holistic approach.

From sharing native recipes, workout ideas and reminders to look after your mind – Blackfit Fitness provides the important message that your emotional and spiritual wellness is as valuable as your physical fitness.

Follow Blackfit Fitness on Instagram and Facebook.

@Mt_ptadelaide

For ideas on how to move your body, @mt_ptadelaide on Instagram is definitely one to add to your feed.

Behind the page is Aboriginal Personal Trainer Mariah Torres who shares plenty of workout challenges with little equipment required that will inspire you to move your body outdoors.

With a goal to improve the lives of Aboriginal communities, Torres hopes to use her exercise science degree to further educate individuals about health.

Follow @mt_ptadelaide on Instagram.

@KooriKitchen

If a brightly coloured Instagram feed with simple recipes and motivational quotes is your style, then you need to follow @koorikitchen.

An advocate for Indigenous health with a love for cooking, Gamilaraay woman Georgie Smith created the Instagram account to encourage others to become a healthier version of themselves.

On her page, she provides easy-to-cook recipes, nutritional information, and reminders that you are “so much more than your physical body.”

To pick up some handy habits and learn how good health doesn’t have to be expensive, follow @koorikitchen on Instagram.

@JeffreyMorganLifestyleProgram

Originally from Eveleigh St in Redfern, Jeffrey Morgan is a health and wellbeing consultant, nutritionist, and founder of the Lifestyle Program, who aims to empower others to create healthy habits and rituals.

After losing his parents to cancer and a brother to suicide, Morgan became passionate to prevent illnesses and empower others through health.

His Instagram features workout tips, recipes, and plenty of information on how to rewire your mindset to create positive, healthy habits.

For a dose of positivity and realness, follow @jeffreymorganlifestyleprogram on Instagram.

By Grace Crivellaro