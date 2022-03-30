A late shift in sports has seen West Australian teenager Kyiah O’Donohue go from battling for a spot in local football development squads to being an Australian basketball prospect plying his trade in the US college system.

The Malu Kiwai Torres Strait Islander man grew up in the small community of Burringurrah in WA’s Gascoyne region. He made the dramatic change while boarding at Perth’s exclusive Hale school, aged 15.

His father encouraged him to focus on basketball after receiving limited support from coaching staff at a renowned Perth football club.

“I never really took much notice of basketball at all, ’cause everyone around the community was always playing footy,” O’Donohue said.

“I really got into it after I came on an American basketball tour here with my school, and got a taste of what college basketball is like.

“After that trip I was really focused and determined to try and make that a reality for myself.”

The 18-year-old’s talents were identified by domestic organisation Aussie Prospects, who helped facilitate his recruitment to National Junior College Athletic Association program, Neosho community college.

“The dream is to play in the NBL”

O’Donohue said playing in the US was a different prospect to back at home because of the large crowds.

“We played our rival school Allen, which is about half an hour drive from here and the crowd was massive,” he said.

“It gets really intense here, there’s security in the gym to escort us back to the changing rooms.”

O’Donohue said his community in remote WA were proud of his achievements.

High performance and continued development in the NJCAA could see him scouted to college basketball powerhouse, University of Kansas.

This kind of exposure gives the best chance of turning professional.

“The dream is to play in the NBL,” O’Donohue said.

“But for now, I just want to make it to a division one or division two college.”

“That’s where you can really get looked at for the NBL, possible NBA G-league or even overseas.”

Without a scholarship O’Donohue is required to pay his own way at Neosho. For international students this adds up to $14’000 a year for tuition, accommodation and athletic components.

Health insurance and travel to-and-from Australia sit on top of this.

Aussie Prospects is currently seeking financial assistance for O’Donohue and his family as he heads toward his second semester.