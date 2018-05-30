Fresh cadets ready to use the force

The first four Aboriginal cadets from the Western Australian Police Force’s Aboriginal Cadet Program have been sworn in as police officers.

The two female and two male officers were among 41 who graduated from the WA Police Force Academy in Joondalup.

WA Police Minister Michelle Roberts said the state was committed to increasing the representation of Aboriginal people among its officers.

The Aboriginal Cadet Program is a partnership between the WA Police Force and North Metropolitan TAFE and is open to applicants from 17-25 years of age.

The cadetship has been designed to create a more accessible pathway for young Aboriginal people who wish to become police officers.

Cadets receive on-the-job training within police stations, while attending formal class-based training with North Metropolitan TAFE to achieve a Certificate II in General Adult Education.

They then go on to complete the 28-week intensive training course to become fully sworn officers.

There are currently 12 participants in the WA Aboriginal Cadet Program, with a recruitment process underway to identify further potential applicants.

More information can be found here.