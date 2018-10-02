Freo’s flickering firelight will draw festival crowds

Noongar culture will be celebrated at the opening and closing of this year’s Fremantle Festival in Western Australia.

On the first day of the festival on October 26 a Wardarnji event featuring Noongar storytelling and dance will be held on the Fremantle Arts Centre lawns from 6.30pm.

Then, on the final day of the festival on November 3, ten Aboriginal elders will perform a Welcome to Country at an unamplified, low technology event, which is set to become a highlight of this year’s festival.

The free Karla-k Koorling, Come to the Fire will see the people of Fremantle gather around fires at the Fremantle Port at sunset from 6pm to 7pm.

At each fire, intimate performances will be hosted including song, puppetry and dance.

By Wendy Caccetta