Part founder of Indigenous art company that prints designs onto scarves and ties, Tied to Culture, young Liam Henry is now in the headlines for being the number nine AFL draft pick for the Fremantle Dockers.

During the draft selection, Henry was called out at number nine when Carlton made a bid for the young star.

The bid was matched by Fremantle and as part of the club’s allocation in draft selection, the Dockers were able to secure Henry.

The Tammin-born Henry trained initially with the Fremantle Football Club as part of their development training program Next Generation Academy while studying at one of Perth’s private schools, Christ Church Grammar on a scholarship provided through Indigenous organisation MADALAH.

Henry, 18, played four games in the West Australian Football League (WAFL) Claremont Tigers Colt side before being selected for this year’s draft. During his four games Henry impressively amassed 23 disposals and had a kicking efficiency of 63.8 percent.

The young gun was also selected for the U18 All Australian side after a stellar performance in the U18 NAB AFL Championships, where his impressive effort of 25 disposals and five tackles helped lead the Western Australian team to victory over the Victorian Country side.

The forward and his family are reportedly very relieved the young player is staying in his home state of Western Australia. Henry’s family are based in Derby and looked happy for their son as the selection was made by the Dockers.