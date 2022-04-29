Tommeginne man and Fremantle stand-in co-captain Alex Pearce has a big weekend in front of him as his Dockers focus their sights on a potentially season-shaping contest.

The key defender will play an important role in Freo’s match against Geelong on Saturday afternoon, expected to pick-up an in-form and imposing Tom Hawkins.

The Dockers come into round seven sitting second on the ladder. A win against a premiership-contending Cats outfit in their own backyard will go a long way to silencing any critics on the credentials of 2022’s biggest surprise packets.

Fremantle’s strong start to the season comes as no surprise to Pearce however. Speaking on ABC Granstand last week he made the bold claim there’s no reason why his side can’t go all the way this September.

“The goal is always a premiership,” he said.

“We’re always talking about we want to be the first Fremantle group to win a premiership, and whether that’s this year or next year or both, we don’t care.

“We’ve got a really good base and we’re playing with some confidence.

“There’s no restraints on what we can achieve.”

The 26-year-old is unfazed by the eventual return of two-time Brownlow medalist Nat Fyfe which will see him hand back his new role as captain.

He said Fyfe’s inclusion will only strengthen their campaign.

“We’ve got our skipper and arguably best player in the comp waiting on the sidelines, waiting to get in,” Pearce said.

“We’ll just keep fronting up next week and trying to get it done.”

The key defender might count himself lucky to even take the field this weekend with a niggling ankle interrupting his start to the season.

After being ruled out of Fremantle’s round four win over GWS Pearce was made to go through fitness testing on Wednesday.

Pearce was cleared and named at fullback in the Dockers team announcement on Thursday.

Fremantle travel to GMHBA in Geelong to take on the Cats at 1:40pm AEST Saturday.