Fremantle Arts Centre (FAC) may be closed to the physical public, but their annual Revealed Exhibition is still proceeding through COVID-19.

Launched on April 22, Revealed Exhibition: New & Emerging WA Aboriginal Artists showcases exciting demonstrations of Indigenous artwork from across Western Australia.

While the exhibition’s full program had to be cancelled for public safety, FAC remained supportive of the 120-plus artists that were displaying in the exhibition, moving it online via catalogue.

FAC Director Jim Cathcart remains positive about the exhibition and said the online catalogue will provide a visual experience for members of the public.

“Our doors may be closed but the FAC team is still dedicated to bringing audiences the Revealed Exhibition,” Cathcart said.

“We’ve developed a comprehensive catalogue for the exhibition which will be available on our website so that people can view all the works, find out more about the artists and arts centres and hopefully, generate sale to support them through this difficult period.”

Independent artists from the South West, Metropolitan and various remote and regional art centres in WA have created an extensive catalogue of artwork for the public to view from the comfort of their own homes.

Each year, Revealed provides great exposure for Aboriginal artists, allowing them to build their experience and portfolios as creatives.

Artist Cora Lynch featured in the 2019 Revealed Exhibition. She said the experience was one that would stay with her and brought her many opportunities as an artist.

“It’s opened my eyes to the arts industry and opportunities as an Aboriginal artist … I have gained some inspiring friends and mentors as a result,” Lynch said.

Each artwork has been selected by an expert curatorial panel, including Charlotte Hickson, Curator at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts and Carly Lane, the Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the Art Gallery of Western Australia.

Various modes have been used by the emerging artists, including the classics of painting, textiles and photography, as well as installations, textiles, print media, jewellery, carving and sculpture.

Every year Revealed creates much-needed revenue for the featured artists, with the exhibition last year reportedly raising over $600,000 for remote and regional artists.

In a sign of solidarity with struggling regional centres during the COVID-19 outbreak, the FAC has waived all commission costs on any art sold during the exhibition.

Revealed Exhibition has raised over $70,000 from artwork sales since it opened online sales last Wednesday. All proceeds raised by these sales are being sent to the artists and arts centres.

To view the online catalogue of Revealed Exhibition 2020, visit: https://issuu.com/fremantleartscentre/docs/dlgsc_revealed_2020_art_catalogue_issuu .

By Caris Duncan