Forrest honored as NAIDOC elder

Western Australia’s longest serving Indigenous academic, Professor Simon Forrest, has been honored by being named Perth’s male elder of the year.

Professor Forrest, of Curtin University, was recognised for his dedication and commitment to making a difference through the education of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people across WA.

He was named NAIDOC Perth Male Elder of the Year for 2018.

“I am truly humbled to have been recognised in this way and would like to thank all those, including my Elders past and present, who have supported me throughout this journey,” Professor Forrest said.

“It is a privilege for me to be able to work with Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people to strive to make a difference through education every day.”

The NAIDOC Perth Male Elder of the Year Award recognises elders who are positive role models and have made a contribution to their community.

Curtin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Terry said Dr Forrest was a deserving recipient.

“As a Noongar Whadjuk Elder and the longest-serving Indigenous academic in Western Australia, he is a very deserving recipient of this incredible honour,” she said.

“Professor Forrest is highly-regarded across Perth and Western Australia for his commitment to Aboriginal education and advancement.”