Former Njamal exec faces trial for theft

A former managing director of the Njamal Mining company in Western Australia’s Pilbara is to face trial in June on four charges of stealing as a servant.

Sharon Lee Westerman appeared in Perth Magistrates Court last week over charges relating to a total of $14,106.

Ms Westerman has pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Steven Heath set the case down for a two-day hearing on June 28-29.

He renewed Ms Westerman’s bail.

The charges relate to four amounts of money, each allegedly stolen on separate occasions in 2015.

Njamal Mining Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Njamal People’s Trust, which was set up in 2003 for the benefit of Indigenous people from the Njamal families in the Pilbara.

Ms Westerman was managing director of Njamal Mining from 2013 to August 2015.

She later became known as a champion of workplace safety in WA after her son Lee Buzzard, a diesel fitter at Rio Tinto’s Channar Mine east of Paraburdoo, was killed in a workplace incident.

