Former treasurer of WA Liberal Party’s Durack division, Graham Greenaway, has appeared in court over allegations of stealing nearly $3 million from a Native Title claim trust account.

WA Police’s Financial Crimes Squad charged the 68-year-old Geraldton man with Stealing as a Servant after it was alleged he stole $2.9 million from the Yugunga-Nya People’s Trust to partly purchase the lease of a Geraldton hotel.

After being charged, Greenaway resigned from his position at the WA Liberal Party’s Durack division.

Greenaway briefly appeared in the Geraldton Magistrates Court on January 9 before an adjournment was granted by his lawyer for legal advice. He was not required to enter a plea during his appearance.

The Magistrate extended Greenaway’s bail and he is due to appear in court again on Thursday January 16.

Established in 2004, the Yugunga-Nya People’s Trust receives royalty payments from mining companies within the Meekatharra Murchison region.

Greenaway, a financial planner, was Trustee since the Trust’s formation before a 2017 Supreme Court clash had him removed from the position and the Trust placed under control of Bulhari Holdings.

Concerns have previously been raised about the Trust’s management, with WA Attorney-General John Quigley opening an investigation into the Trust in 2018.

The Trust has since had another two Trustees, with Fiduciary Administrative Services currently holding the position.

By Hannah Cross