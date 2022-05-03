Warriors playmaker Ash Taylor has retired from the NRL, ending speculation about his departure on Tuesday following a torrid run of setbacks.

Since debuting with the Broncos in 2015 the Yuwaalaraay and Munanjali man’s career has been curtailed by injury and fluctuations in form, struggling to live up to the price-tag of a monster contract that once saw his him earn a reported $1 million a season with the Gold Coast Titans.

The 27-year-old was restricted to one match in 2022 at his new home in Auckland.

Taylor signed a week-by-week contract with the Warriors after being let go by the Titans at the end of 2021.

Continued hip troubles are thought to be the reason behind Taylor’s decision to hang up the boots.

It’s a disappointing end for the man once touted as a potential “best player in the game” by Rugby League legend Matthew Johns.

Despite his time at three clubs, the 27 year old will be remembered most as a Titan, playing all but two of his 116 career games with the Queensland-based side.

Taylor’s CV boasts 327 career points, a 2017 Indigenous all-stars cap and winning the 2016 Dally M Rookie of the Year.