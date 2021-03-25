Fortescue Metals Group’s (FMG) $25 million investment into active recruitment has seen 200 new traineeship positions established across the organisation, with 85 per cent of the first intake being Indigenous.

The recruitment drive is targeting diverse local candidates who are new to the mining sector, and includes entry-level positions across safety, autonomous operations, business administration, human resources, operations and hospitality.

The first intake of mine control trainees will undertake 12 months of formal training to provide them with the essential skills required to work on FMG’s autonomous operations.

Of this first group, 85 per cent identify as Indigenous and 60 per cent identify as female.

Mine control trainee Leteasha Desmond says she is excited by the opportunities this traineeship will offer her and her fellow trainees.

“Mining is such a diverse industry which is constantly evolving so there are so many possibilities,” she said.

“These traineeships show that you do not need to have experience to get your foot in the door.”

“I really look forward to learning more about Fortescue and the mining sector and seeing where this traineeship can take me.”

FMG CEO Elizabeth Gaines said the drive to create this skills pathway for future WA employees plays a big part not only in Fortescue’s commitment to community, but their contribution to the State economy too.

“The West Australian mining sector continues to play a significant role in Australia’s economic recovery, employing thousands of people and making a substantial contribution to the State and national economies through the payment of taxes and royalties,” she said.

“In line with our commitment to ensuring communities benefit from our growth and development, we are providing new training and employment opportunities for West Australians while also investing in the future of our workforce by ensuring there is a sustainable pipeline of talent with the necessary skills to support our business.”

FMG currently employs approximately 15,000 people and made an economic contribution of over $17 billion during the 2019-2020 financial year through jobs, royalties, community investment, shareholder dividends and supplier payments.

By Hannah Cross