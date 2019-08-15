Five-years’ funding secured for Alice Springs community housing program

The My Place community housing program has been extended for another five years thanks to Central Australian Affordable Housing (CAAH) and the NT Government.

The Alice Springs housing program is delivered by community housing provider CAAH and first ran in 2017 through the NT Government Homelessness Innovation Fund.

“My Place has provided housing support to over 25 Alice Springs families through partnering with the private rental market and local support services,” said CAAH CEO John McBryde.

Mr McBryde said CAAH supports clients in managing their tenancies, budgeting housing costs and coordinating inspections and lease signings.

“Some of our customers have been looking for housing for years and have just needed a ‘step up’ to get back on their feet.”

My Place’s success rate sits at 92 percent in terms of successful tenancy management and meeting lease requirements, and 14 households have left the program into housing in the private rental market or other social housing.

“Without My Place these families would run the risk of homelessness,” Mr McBryde said.

“It’s fantastic the NT Government has recognised the success of My Place and entered into a five-year funding agreement so we can assist more Alice Springs families into secure accommodation.”

Vienna Johnston is one such person My Place has given a step up to, to get into her own home.

In 2018, Ms Johnston moved to Alice Springs and had been staying with family as she was finding it difficult to break into the private rental market.

“I wanted my own place as I had started work and needed to set myself up properly,” Ms Johnston said.

“Family told me about CAAH, and I went along and they told me about My Place. They helped set up viewings, supported dealing with real estate agencies, assisted with budgeting and now I’ve been in my lovely unit for nearly 12 months.”

Ms Johnston said My Place gave her the confidence to enter the private market on her own when she needs to.