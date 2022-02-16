Emma Garlett, a Nyiyaparli-Yamatji-Nyungar woman from Western Australia’s Mid West, plans to use Australia’s most prestigious postgraduate overseas study program to empower Traditional Owners in the mining sector.

With a Wesfarmers John Monash Scholarship, Ms Garlett will study a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Civil Laws at the University of Oxford with a focus on integrating the rights of Traditional Owners in mining strategy decisions that affect the land, water and air.

The 27-year-old grew up in Geraldton before coming to Perth for boarding at high school, then studied law and commerce at Curtin University, where she now teaches administrative law.

“It is really important for people to understand how decisions affect them,” Ms Garlett said.

“The community should be a part of decision-making processes to ensure decisions are representative of all people.”

Ms Garlett said being awarded the Oxford scholarship was exciting.

“I feel there is a lot of pressure to do well and achieve but the good side of that is I have the support of my Elders and community, ​I also have the support of the scholarship community and industry as well,” she said.

Ms Garlett said giving people freedom to develop their ideas was vital for positive change.

While her Oxford course is due to start in October this year, a lot of Ms Garlett’s research will involve coming back to Western Australia to consult with Aboriginal people, which could be complicated by the COVID pandemic.

“You sometimes with COVID need to have a plan B, C and D,” she said.

“I want to research the commercial benefits of Traditional Owner involvement in strategic decisions in mining and environmental, social and governance strategy and decisions.

“I plan to return home to conduct yarning circles with Elders and Traditional Owners and see what everyone wants and how we can create a framework that makes the future better for our people and all Australians.”

Mrs Garlett plans to make her research public while it is underway.

“I think in the future there needs to be more Reconciliation, everyone needs to work together,” she said.

“If you don’t, it constrains the ability to close the gap, and it doesn’t allow us to create a better future. Collaboration, co-governance and co-design are important.”