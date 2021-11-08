The first League-wide First Nations Rounds are set to hit the Big Bash League this season.

The league said they want to reaffirm their commitment to deepening education and meaningful connection with Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People.

“The League is proud to launch our inaugural First Nations Rounds as we take further steps to celebrate and honour First Nations people and cultures,” Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson said.

“We are proud of our Indigenous players in both the WBBL and BBL and thank them for the leadership they have shown in inspiring young Indigenous cricketers throughout Australia to play our great game.

“We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of all the lands on which cricket is played and especially thank those who are hosting us for our First Nations Rounds.”

The First Nations Rounds were launched in Adelaide today by the WBBL’s five Aboriginal players:

Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers)

Hannah Darlington (Sydney Thunder)

Anika Learoyd (Sydney Thunder)

Mikayla Hinkley (Brisbane Heat)

Ella Hayward (Melbourne Renegades)

Cricket star, Ashleigh Gardner said she is “delighted that the WBBL will hold a round across the whole competition dedicated to celebrating the rich and diverse First Nations cultures from across our country”.

“As a proud Muruwari woman, I look forward to representing my tribe and joining with my fellow Indigenous and non-Indigenous players to help educate and connect Australians to Country via cricket.”

The WBBL First Nations Round will take place from November 17-21 on the lands of the Kaurna people at Adelaide Oval and Karen Rolton Oval and Yuwibara people at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

The round will begin with the Faith Thomas Trophy match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers.

The BBL First Nations Round will be held from January 8-14.

By Teisha Cloos