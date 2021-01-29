Please note: this story contains reference to someone who has died.

Four Indigenous Australians have been recognised in the 2021 Australia Day Honours and Awards List for their outstanding contributions to their communities.

This year, the list acknowledged the exceptional work and service of 845 inspirational Australians. Recipients from across the country, from grassroots levels to Australian icons were celebrated.

The 2021 list also proved to be controversial, with former Australian tennis great and Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) Margaret Court being awarded the highest award level: a Companion of the Order in the General Division (AC).

The appointment recognised her “eminent service to tennis” and attracted a lot of criticism due to her contentious views on homosexuality, gay marriage and transgender people.

Renowned journalist Kerry O’Brien rejected his Australia Day award, explaining the decision to give Court the country’s honour is “deeply insensitive”.

O’Brien said he appreciates Court’s history as a tennis great, however being appointed the medal felt like it was a promotion of her views.

“[Court’s views] are fundamentally in my view prejudicial, harmful and disrespectful to so many people,” he said.

“I see it as a negation of our right to free speech when we use it to hurt others, consciously or unconsciously. My problem is not so much with Margaret Court but with a system that made a judgement that she deserved the highest honour in the land.”

The following Indigenous Australians have contributed to their communities in an outstanding manner and were recognised in 2021 by the Australian Honours and Awards system.

Professor Lester-Irabinna Rigney

Professor Lester-Irabinna Rigney is a proud Nurungga, Kaurna, Ngarrindjeri man and has worked in Aboriginal education for over two decades.

The former Dean of Indigenous Education at the University of Adelaide, Professor Rigney has a Doctorate PhD by Research and is a Professor of Education.

He has worked on Indigenous education in Aotearoa/New Zealand, Taiwan and Canada. He is recognised as a national and international authority in the area of Indigenist Research Methodologies.

Professor Rigney was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his significant service to Indigenous education and to social inclusion research.

Elsie Penny

Elsie Penny is a Noongar woman who has dedicated over 25 years to the First Nations health sector.

Currently a Director at Marribank Aboriginal Corporation, Penny has been working as an Indigenous Community Health Worker since 1993.

With a focus on suicide prevention in Western Australia’s South West, she coordinated the Benang Suicide Prevention Program at Goomburrup Aboriginal Corporation.

She now acts as primary health coordinator at South West Aboriginal Medical Service.

Penny was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her commitment to Indigenous health.

Frank Mallard

Frank Mallard is a Yamatji Elder and veteran and was nominated in 2019 for Senior Australian of the Year.

Mallard served in the Australian Army from 1962-1985 in Borneo and Vietnam. Since then he has worked tirelessly to promote the military service of Indigenous veterans.

Known as a man that loved the idea of serving his country, Mallard passed away in 2019. He was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his significant service to the Indigenous community of Western Australia and to veterans groups.

Aunty Frances Mathyssen Briggs

Aunty Frances Mathyssen Briggs is a Yorta Yorta Elder whose community development work and activism span over 70 years.

Aunty Frances was instrumental in the establishment of the first state-wide Aboriginal Welfare Committee and co-founded the Rumbalara Aboriginal Cooperative and Medical Service, which began from her house.

She has dedicated her life to working collaboratively with organisations and increasing community engagement with services and cultural awareness.

Aunty Frances was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for her significant service to the Indigenous community of Victoria, to women and children, and to health agencies.

By Darby Ingram