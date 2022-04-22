A fledgling edible oyster play in Australia’s iron ore heartland has pushed back its product launch date as the project approaches a “critical time” in its three-year research journey.

The Maxima Pearling Company-led project which has leaned on First Nations knowledge of Murujuga ngurra and local rock oysters is aiming to have product ready for market by the end of the year.

There was hope this could be achieved by Easter, but the trials of working to understand a new oyster variety has delayed the product launch.

Maxima project manager Steven Gill said, aided by Traditional Owner knowledge, the project team had gained a strong understanding of growth and survival rates in the past three years.

“When I talk about knowing when the animals are in condition, that knowledge was with the Traditional Owners,” he said.

“We understand what the ideal conditions for a site are, we have worked with Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation to put our knowledge together with their knowledge of country to find the most suitable sites.

“This is all new – no one has done this species so we are paving the way and getting a much better understanding of growth rates and seasonality of the animals.”

Mr Gill said training and career pathways would be developed for young people to work in the industry as part of the project.

He said Maxima was still searching for a name for the product before it goes to market.

Currently it has been dubbed the coral oyster, but Mr Gill said there would be “smarter people” who could come up with a better name for the unique West Australian product.

The Pilbara oyster would be the first major new variety to hit the market since the Forrest-backed Akoya in 2020.