Environmental Film Festival Australia’s summer program Summer of Change looks a little different this season; it’s digital, on account of COVID-19 regulations.

The second of four seasonal programs, Summer of Change organisers are calling it an “impact-based festival” that celebrates the visionaries, innovators and disruptors who are fighting to protect and preserve the honour of their natural environment.

Handpicked by a feature films team, a short films team and an experimental team, each film showcases the best the world of cinema has to offer.

EFFA Program Director Nathan Senn and his teams have spent 10 months watching and selecting the best films that will encourage further discussion.

“We love to couple our film screenings with impact-related events,” Senn told NIT.

“That means having panels, discussions and Q&A’s that are in relation to the films. That’s something that’s really important to us.”

With so many titles to watch, Senn’s recommendations cater for both the film novice and film buff.

Some key focuses this season are First Nations heroes, youth activism and young leaders.

Warrior Women (2018) Christina D. King and Elizabeth A. Castle, France

Warrior Women is a captivating biographical film about Madonna Thunder Hawk — a Native American activist with a striking name that’s hard to forget.

Thunder Hawk has dedicated her entire life to fighting for Native American Land Rights and for environmental, educational and civil liberties. Her fierce motivation, intelligence and drive come to life on the screen.

Thunder Hawk was one of the leaders and founders of AIM, the American Indian Movement, which materialised in Minneapolis in the late 1960s. What started as an answer to police brutality later turned into a staunch community of activists.

Warrior Women delves into the historical background and events that saw Thunder Hawk use her voice as an activist to fight for her people’s land and rights.

“The really interesting thing about [Warrior Women] for me is that it’s not just about her life, but about her daughter who was raised in the movement,” Senn said.

“Her daughter is also a mother, so it explores the way that activism has changed since the 1970s, and also for three generations of women from the same family and the struggles that they faced and the challenges they’ve had to overcome.”

The Last Ice (2020) National Geographic, Scott Ressler, USA

The Last Ice charts the impact climate change is having on the region between Greenland and Canada, and its effect on the Inuit people who live on the land.

It follows Inuit community leaders and their struggles against industry as they try to preserve their land, culture and people.

“The Last Ice is a really beautifully shot film — it’s a National Geographic film so it’s got that kind of really clean, epic Nat Geo scope,” Senn said.

“It is a positive and inspiring film.”

EFFA has partnered with the High Commission of Canada to facilitate a special panel that will follow The Last Ice.

The panel will consist of Director Scott Ressler, Inuit youth activist Maatalii Okalik and Professor Shawn Marshall, Departmental Science Advisor at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Okalik is also a subject in The Last Ice and — according to Senn — is “like a Canadian Greta Thunberg, but maybe even better”.

The Elders and the Earth shorts

The Elders and The Earth shorts package highlights a series of Elders from different Indigenous communities around the world including Australia, South America, Africa, and North America.

Short films in the package include:

Voices on the Road (2019) Bethan John, Eilidh Munro, UK

Bethan John, Eilidh Munro, UK Nibi Walk (2019) Keely Kernan, USA

Keely Kernan, USA 7 Hectares Back (2019) Dorota Migas-Mazur, Poland

Dorota Migas-Mazur, Poland To Keep as One (2020) Katrina Basile, USA

Katrina Basile, USA Swimming Yesterday (2020) Damian Kane, Australia

Damian Kane, Australia The Man of the Trees (2018) Andrea Trivero, Italy.

“The shorts look at climate change, the destruction of the Peruvian rainforest, some Native American water rituals, tree plantations — some really important and worthy subjects,” Senn said.

“It is really positive in the way that it platforms people doing really good work in their communities, which is something across the whole program that we’re really trying to focus on this year.”

“We’ve got six short films that are all super powerful and eclectic. The headlining one for me is Swimming Yesterday,” Senn said.

Set in New South Wales, Swimming Yesterday sharpens the lens on the Brewarrina Fish Traps out near Barwon Heads.

The Australian short film documents the cultural and spiritual significance the area has to the Traditional Owners who live nearby. It delves into the history and fight to preserve the land from destruction and governmental interference.

“It’s a beautifully made, pertinent local film that we’re really proud to be able to show,” Senn said.

With a strong First Nations focus, Senn said Summer of Change is proud to showcase a diverse mix of content for people of all ages and from all walks of life.

“If people can be inspired and uplifted, then I’d be really happy with that. I think then we’d ultimately be doing our job very well,” he said.

Summer of Change launches on January 21 and runs until February 4, 2021. Tickets and packages are available on the EFFA website here, with five per cent of all profits being paid to Pay The Rent.

By Simi West