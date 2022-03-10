A new disability advocacy service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples has been established in Queensland.

Side by Side First Peoples Advocacy works with people with a disability and their families to resolve issues they encounter with support services, community access or disability discrimination.

The service is a new addition to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Disability Network of Queensland and has been established and sponsored by Aged and Disability Advocacy.

ADA Australia chief executive Geoff Rowe said a dedicated advocacy service would address the additional inequality First Nations people with disability faced when accessing services.

“(Advocacy) supports the most vulnerable in our community to have a voice and is the foundation for inclusion and equality,” he said.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Disability Network of Queensland senior project officer Melissa Grundon said it was important Indigenous people with disability felt safe when speaking on issues or challenges.