The first female Torres Strait mayor has been elevated to the islands’ highest public servant role as the head of the regional authority.

Vonda Malone, a Torres Strait Islander woman with connections to Thursday Island and Erub (Darnley Island), will begin her new role as chief executive for the Torres Strait Regional Authority on May 1.

Ms Malone welcomed the opportunity to work with staff, communities, and the TSRA Board to deliver local priorities.

“It is important we build on lessons learned during the pandemic to innovate, improve and challenge each other to deliver the best possible outcomes for our people and region,” she said.

“Beyond delivering outcomes and positive change, I hope to encourage women and people in regional and remote communities to pursue leadership opportunities.”

TSRA chairman Napau Pedro Stephen said the appointment demonstrated the Authority’s commitment to local leadership.

“As the region’s lead federal agency and large local employer, we are proud to create a legacy for our own people to grow, develop and thrive as leaders,” he said.

“Local decision-making and self-determination includes having a say in the leaders who will advocate for the Torres Strait and northern peninsula area.”

Mr Stephen said Ms Malone brought a wealth of experience, advocacy and connections across all levels of government to the role.

He also thanked former chief executive Leilani Bin-Juda and for her efforts and contributions to the region.

Ms Malone was appointed by Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt.

Ms Malone was named the McKinnon Emerging Political Leader of the Year in 2017, and is a fellow of the Australian Rural Leadership Program, the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner’s Indigenous Fellowship Program, and is also a recipient of the Centenary Medal and the NAIDOC Award of Excellence.