Finalists unveiled for 2019 QLD Music Awards

Finalists for the 2019 Queensland Music Awards have been announced, with nominees including Amy Shark, Cub Sport and The Jungle Giants.

QMusic have released the award nominations after 70 judges from across Australia selected an array of various talent born and bred in Queensland.

Four artists have been nominated for the Indigenous Award, including Emily Wurramara for her song Lady Blue. Wurramara is a singer-songwriter who was inspired to sing by the women in her community. She sings in both English and Anindilyakwa.

McDermot & North are also finalists in this category, for their song Broken Girl. The duo, from Brisbane, feature on Triple J Unearthed and are heavily influenced by the 1960s sound.

Robbie Miller was discovered in 2013 after uploading his work onto Triple J Unearthed and winning the Triple J Unearthed National Indigenous Music Award (NIMA) for best new Indigenous talent. Miller’s has been nominated for his song Baby.

The last nominee for the Indigenous Award is Tia Gostello for her single Strangers which has over 2 million streams on Spotify. Gostello, from Mackay, has been offered a spot at Falls Festival, and will be touring nationally in 2019.

In the other award categories (blues/roots, country, pop, regional, video), finalists include DZ Deathrays, Tokyo Twilight, Fleet Street, Ball Park Music and Bobby Alu.

The awards will be held at the Royal International Convention Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday the 19th of March and the event will include live performances.

Australian comedians Mel Buttle and Patience Hodgson—who have gained recognition through their popular podcast, The Minutes—will host the event.

Finalists for the $10,000 Billy Thorpe Scholarship recognising QLD songwriters will also be in attendance on the night.

Tickets are limited and will be open for purchase on Saturday 13th of February at 9:00AM AEST.